[SBS Star] AOA Ji Min & Seol Hyun Get Self-design Matching Friendship Tattoos
[SBS Star] AOA Ji Min & Seol Hyun Get Self-design Matching Friendship Tattoos

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.28 18:09 View Count
Ji Min and Seol Hyun of K-pop girl group AOA got awesome matching tattoos that showed off their rock-hard friendship.

On November 27, Ji Min updated her Instagram with some new photos of her and Seol Hyun.

The first couple of photos showed Ji Min and Seol Hyun designing tattoos on a desk together.AOAAOAThe next ones were of the two stars putting their hands together with new tattoos on their hands―both just below their thumbs.

Ji Min had the letters 'M' and 'A' tattooed onto her left hand while Seol Hyun had 'T' and 'E' on her right hand.

When they brought their hands together, it spelled 'MATE'.AOAAOAJi Min and Seol Hyun are widely known to be very close friends; they are AOA besties.

During a live radio show on November 28, their fellow member Chan Mi even jokingly said, "If I were a guy, I wouldn't want to date Seol Hyun."

When asked why, she explained, "Because she spends too much time with Ji Min. She's seriously almost always with her!"AOAFans are finding Ji Min and Seol Hyun's friendship as well as their new matching tattoos super adorable.

(Credit= 'jiminbaby_18' 'sh_9513' Instagram, MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party)

(SBS Star) 
