[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Shares Why He Thought Being a K-pop Star Would Be a Perfect Fit for Him

K-pop artist Kang Daniel shared a reason why he decided to become a K-pop star.On November 28 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', Kang Daniel was invited as a guest.During the talk, Kang Daniel was asked, "What made you want to enter the world of K-pop?"Kang Daniel said, "Well, it's always been my dream to become a K-pop star ever since when I was young."He continued, "One day, I sat down and thought hard on what I was good at. That was when a K-pop star popped into my head."The K-pop artist smiled and added, "To be honest, I wasn't confident with my singing skills. But I believed I could make myself stand out on stage. I was full of energy all the time, you know."Then, the hosts asked him if he had been talented since young.Kang Daniel hesitated for a bit and responded with an awkward laugh, "I'm not sure what to say to this question... Yeah, I guess I had quite a bit of talent since the young age."Meanwhile, Kang Daniel made a comeback with a digital single 'TOUCHIN'' on November 25.(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, KONNECT Entertainment)(SBS Star)