SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Shares Why He Thought Being a K-pop Star Would Be a Perfect Fit for Him
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Shares Why He Thought Being a K-pop Star Would Be a Perfect Fit for Him

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.28 17:28 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Shares Why He Thought Being a K-pop Star Would Be a Perfect Fit for Him
K-pop artist Kang Daniel shared a reason why he decided to become a K-pop star.

On November 28 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', Kang Daniel was invited as a guest.Kang DanielDuring the talk, Kang Daniel was asked, "What made you want to enter the world of K-pop?"

Kang Daniel said, "Well, it's always been my dream to become a K-pop star ever since when I was young."

He continued, "One day, I sat down and thought hard on what I was good at. That was when a K-pop star popped into my head."

The K-pop artist smiled and added, "To be honest, I wasn't confident with my singing skills. But I believed I could make myself stand out on stage. I was full of energy all the time, you know."Kang DanielThen, the hosts asked him if he had been talented since young.

Kang Daniel hesitated for a bit and responded with an awkward laugh, "I'm not sure what to say to this question... Yeah, I guess I had quite a bit of talent since the young age."Kang DanielMeanwhile, Kang Daniel made a comeback with a digital single 'TOUCHIN'' on November 25.

(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, KONNECT Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992