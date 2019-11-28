[SBS Star] Jun Ji Hyun Gears Up for Her Comeback with Fantasy Horror Series

Actress Jun Ji Hyun is gearing up for her comeback with 'Kingdom'.On November 28, news outlet Sports Chosun reported that Jun Ji Hyun will be joining Netflix's original series 'Kingdom'.According to the report, Jun Ji Hyun will be making a surprise appearance in the very last episode of the second season of 'Kingdom'.Then, she is said to be wholly joining 'Kingdom' from the third season as one of the leads.'Kingdom' is a fantasy horror drama that is adapted from a popular Korean webtoon 'The Kingdom of the Gods'.Set in Joseon Dynasty, it is about a mysterious plague overtaking the kingdom and the crown prince (actor Ju Ji Hoon) delving into secrets of his family to uncover the source of the plague.'Kingdom' was first unveiled earlier this January and received immense love from a great number of Netflix users around the world.Some even stated that 'Kingdom' was by far one of the most compelling works to come out of the zombie genre and a must-watch zombie show.Meanwhile, the second season of 'Kingdom' is scheduled to be released in March 2020.(Credit= Netflix Kingdom, SBS funE)(SBS Star)