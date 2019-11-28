SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee Confirms to Make a Small Screen Comeback in 5 Years
Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.28 15:17 Updated 2019.11.28 15:18 View Count
Actress Kim Tae-hee has confirmed to lead a drama for the first time in about five years.

On November 28, Kim Tae-hee's management agency Story J Company announced that Kim Tae-hee has decided to join tvN's upcoming drama 'Hi, Bye, Mama'.Kim Tae-hee'Hi, Bye, Mama' is a fantasy drama about a mother who returns to her husband and daughter as a ghost for 49 days after passing away in an unfortunate accident.

The mother, Cho Yu-ri, will be played by Kim Tae-hee and the husband was recently confirmed to be played by actor Lee Kyu-hyung.Kim Tae-heeAfter SBS' drama 'Yong 82' in 2015, Kim Tae-hee made family her top priority.

She got married to singer RAIN in the beginning of 2017, and became a mother of two beautiful children afterwards.

Since the end of 'Yong 82', she was only seen in commercials and very few public events.

'Hi, Bye, Mama' will mark her return on small screen in about five years.Kim Tae-heeMeanwhile, the first episode of 'Yong 82' is scheduled to be aired in the first half of 2020.

(Credit= BAZAAR, SBS funE, Story J Company, ACE Factory)

(SBS Star)  
