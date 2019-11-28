[SBS Star] EXO Dominates Music Charts Worldwide with 'OBSESSION'

K-pop boy group EXO made its much-anticipated comeback as a 6-member group, and the comeback album is already topping the music charts worldwide.On November 27 at 6PM KST, EXO dropped the group's sixth full album 'OBSESSION' and the music video for the title track of the same name, 'Obsession'.According to EXO's management agency SM Entertainment, 'Obsession' is a darkly charismatic dance hip-hop song with hypnotic, mantra-like vocals of the six members.Only six of nine original members of EXO joined the comeback; with D.O., and XIUMIN's mandatory military service and LAY's absence.Not only did the title track topped multiple real-time music charts domestically, but the album also soared to the top on many more music charts worldwide.As of November 28, 'OBSESSION' had topped iTunes Top Albums chart in more than 60 different countries including Canada, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and more.The album also garnered significant attention in the Greater China region, topping various Chinese music charts including QQ Music, KuGou Music, Kuwo Music, and more.You can watch the music video of 'Obsession' below:(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)(SBS Star)