[SBS Star] K-pop Columnist Jeff Benjamin Informs Fans that B.I Is Doing Well

Hanbin is doing well �� — Jeff Benjamin (@Jeff__Benjamin) November 27, 2019

Well-known K-pop columnist Jeff Benjamin has informed fans that former leader of K-pop boy group iKON B.I is doing well.On November 27, Jeff Benjamin updated his Twitter with a new post that caught the eye of iKONIC (the name of iKON's fandom) around the world.Jeff Benjamin wrote, "Hanbin (B.I's real name) is doing well.", along with a thumbs-up emoji next to it.It remains unknown whether Jeff Benjamin had a private get-together with B.I or interview with him for an article.However, as it has been months since iKONIC heard any news about their beloved former leader, they are just happy to know that he is doing well right now.Under his post, they left comments such as, "I would love to know more details, but this is certainly enough to make me feel relieved.", "I miss him a lot. I'm glad that Hanbin oppa is okay.", "This was what we exactly needed. Thank you for sharing this with us. We truly appreciate it!" and so on.Back in June, B.I left iKON and his management agency YG Entertainment after he was accused of purchasing and using illicit drugs in 2016.(Credit= 'shxxbi131' 'jeff__benjamin' Instagram, 'Jeff__Benjamin' Twitter, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)