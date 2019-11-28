SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Koo Ha Ra's Brother Share His Text Conversation with the Singer
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Koo Ha Ra's Brother Share His Text Conversation with the Singer

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.28 10:52 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Koo Ha Ras Brother Share His Text Conversation with the Singer
Singer/actress Koo Ha Ra's older brother shared his text conversation with the singer before her passing.

On November 27, Koo Ha Ra's brother updated his Instagram with screenshots of his text conversation with Koo Ha Ra.

In the first screenshot, Koo's brother said, "I'll bring lots of delicious things with me tomorrow to cook for you!"

Koo Ha Ra answered, "Okies!", then later sent him cute selfies that they took together.Koo Ha RaThe next one showed their conversation after Koo Ha Ra's good friend singer/actress Sulli passed away last month.

At that time, Koo Ha Ra was staying in Japan, and it seemed like her brother was extremely worried about her.

He told her, "Ha Ra, I beg you not to do anything silly. Take care of yourself well, okay? I honestly hope you will be happy for the rest of your life. Remember that there are many more years ahead of you. You can get married, have children..."

He continued, "When you feel sad though, just cry. Cry as much as you like. I know the sadness will still remain there after that, but... I love you, sister."Koo Ha RaHa Ra replied to his message right away, "I love you, oppa. Don't worry about me."

Then, her brother responded, "I can't even imagine how this whole situation might all feel for you right now. It's so sad for me as well. Eat well and stay strong."

Their loving conversation as well as the way he had saved Koo Ha Ra as 'My sister♥' showed how close they were.

Under this post, Koo's brother wrote, "Thank you for giving her so much love. Miss you, Ha Ra."Koo Ha RaPreviously on November 24, Koo Ha Ra was found dead by her housekeeper at her home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

Following an investigation, police concluded that she took her own life.

(Credit= MBC, Koo Ha Ra's brother's Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992