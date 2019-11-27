SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO Almost Made Debut Under SM Entertainment?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO Almost Made Debut Under SM Entertainment?

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.27 18:01 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO Almost Made Debut Under SM Entertainment?
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JISOO revealed a story when SM Entertainment's casting director try to recruit her when she was training at YG Entertainment.

Recently, one past episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star' featuring JISOO resurfaced online.

In this episode, JISOO shared how she almost ended up debuting under SM Entertainment instead of her current management agency YG Entertainment.BLACKPINKJISOO said, "One day, I went to 'YG Family Concert' with my fellow trainees. There, this person came up to me and asked, 'What are your thoughts on becoming a K-pop star?'"

She continued, "At that time, I was one of the trainees who YG kept away from the public and media. So, I obviously had to keep that a secret as well. I wanted to tell him/her that I was a trainee at YG. As I couldn't, I just said, 'Sorry, I'm not interested.'"BLACKPINKJISOO went on, "But he/she wouldn't give up. He/she was like, 'I work for SM Entertainment. It would be great if you joined us.'" I had to refuse the offer again."

She wrapped up the story by saying, "Then, I think the casting director had read that I might be a trainee already, because after that, he/she asked me which agency I was training under. I repeatedly apologized until he/she eventually left."BLACKPINK(Credit= MBC Radio Star, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992