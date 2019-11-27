[SBS Star] Wanna One Members Have a Mini Reunion at 'Asia Artist Awards'

Several members of disbanded K-pop project boy group Wanna One had a mini reunion in Vietnam.On November 26 (local time), an annual awards ceremony '2019 Asia Artist Awards' was held at My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi.A great number of big-name Korean solo artists, groups, actors and actresses were present at this event.Among them, there were actor Ong Seong-wu, solo artist Kang Daniel, MINHYUN of boy group NU'EST and DAE HWI of another boy group AB6IX, all of whom used to be the members of Wanna One.When Kang Daniel was announced as the winner of one of the three awards that he received on this day, he happened to walk past Ong Seong-wu on his way to the stage.At that time, Kang Daniel and Ong Seong-wu shook their hands with each other, smiling from ear to ear.Later at the very end of the event when all stars gathered on the stage, Kang Daniel was spotted saying hello to MINHYUN and DAE HWI as well.MINHYUN and Ong Seong-wu were also seen greeting and talking to each other then.Lots of fans around the world shed tears seeing the members of Wanna One together again.(Credit= 2019 Asia Artist Awards/FPT, '0hmy0ng' 'pandora9493' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)