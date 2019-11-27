[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin to Hold a Fan Meeting After His Long Hiatus

After a long hiatus, actor Kim Woo Bin is set to hold a fan meeting to have a warm reunion with his fans.On November 27, it was announced that Kim Woo Bin will be holding his fan meeting '2019 KIM WOO BIN Thank you' on December 8 at SMTOWN Theatre, Seoul.The fan meeting will be a meaningful time for both Kim Woo Bin and his fans since it is the first official event for them to reunite since the actor's hiatus.Kim Woo Bin has been on indefinite hiatus from all activities since May 2017 when he was diagnosed with nasopharynx cancer.He recently made his first official appearance in over two years at 'Blue Dragon Awards' on November 22 as an award presenter.According to Kim Woo Bin's agency, the upcoming fan meeting will have various talk sessions which allow Kim Woo Bin and his fans to catch up what they have been up to and share honest stories about his life.(Credit= sidusHQ)