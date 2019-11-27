SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Fans Laugh at a Reason Why SF9 RO WOON Keeps Covering the Logo on His Crew Neck
[SBS Star] Fans Laugh at a Reason Why SF9 RO WOON Keeps Covering the Logo on His Crew Neck

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.27
Fans discovered why K-pop boy group SF9's member RO WOON kept covering the logo on his crew neck, and they cannot stop laughing about it now.

Recently, RO WOON was spotted at Incheon International Airport.

On this day, RO WOON was wearing his all-time favorite gray-colored crew neck, which he enjoys wearing it often.

As soon as he started seeing fans taking photos of him, however, he continuously covered the logo on his left chest.RO WOONRO WOON used all sort of things to cover the logo, from his hands to passport and tickets.

He did not let fans see the logo for a single second as if there was something seriously wrong with the chest area on his left.RO WOONIt turned out though, it was because SF9 has started modeling for another clothing brand that produced similar type of clothes as the brand of his gray crew neck.

Hence, RO WOON was trying not to make him look like he was advertising another brand.

After finding out about this, fans left comments such as, "Haha his advertisers must be very happy to see him trying this hard.", "So RO WOON thing to do. Everything about him is just too cute.", "This is hilarious. I'm cracking up right now!" and so on.RO WOON(Credit= Online Community, 'rw_way' 'eyes_shut_0807' 'andwoon' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
