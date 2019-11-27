SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goo·Park Shin Hye·Choi Tae Jun·Kim Soo Hyun & More Stars Spotted at IU's Concert
[SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goo·Park Shin Hye·Choi Tae Jun·Kim Soo Hyun & More Stars Spotted at IU's Concert

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.27 15:23 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goo·Park Shin Hye·Choi Tae Jun·Kim Soo Hyun & More Stars Spotted at IUs Concert
Lots of celebrities went to see singer IU's concert in Seoul last weekend.

On November 23 and 24, IU's concert tour 'Love, Poem' took place at KSPO Dome, Seoul.IUOn these two days, fans noticed many top celebrities in the audience, enjoying the concert with them.

IU is known to have a great number of celebrity friends. 

The singer often invites them to her concert, but she also has a lot of celebrity fans.

They are true fans of IU who would actually pay for their own ticket to see her concert.

IU's concert therefore gets filled with celebrities every year. 

Let's find out who were there this year!

Song Hye Kyo
Stars at IU's concertPark Shin Hye and Choi Tae Jun
Stars at IU's concertGFRIEND and Weki Meki
Stars at IU's concertZICO
Stars at IU's concertYeo Jin Goo
Stars at IU's concertKim Soo Hyun
Stars at IU's concertEXO SUHO
Stars at IU's concertYoo In Na
Stars at IU's concertLee Do-hyun, gugudan MINA and Park You Na
Stars at IU's concertHong Jong Hyun
Stars at IU's concertLee Joon Gi
Stars at IU's concert(Credit= Online Community, 'iu.loen' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
