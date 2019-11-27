[SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goo·Park Shin Hye·Choi Tae Jun·Kim Soo Hyun & More Stars Spotted at IU's Concert

Lots of celebrities went to see singer IU's concert in Seoul last weekend.On November 23 and 24, IU's concert tour 'Love, Poem' took place at KSPO Dome, Seoul.On these two days, fans noticed many top celebrities in the audience, enjoying the concert with them.IU is known to have a great number of celebrity friends.The singer often invites them to her concert, but she also has a lot of celebrity fans.They are true fans of IU who would actually pay for their own ticket to see her concert.IU's concert therefore gets filled with celebrities every year.Let's find out who were there this year!(Credit= Online Community, 'iu.loen' Facebook)(SBS Star)