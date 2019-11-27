[SBS Star] Woo Do Hwan & Mun Ka Young Spotted Dating in Public?

Former 'Tempted' co-stars actor Woo Do Hwan and actress Mun Ka Young have been swept up in dating rumors for the second time.On November 27, OSEN reported that various neighbors who live near Geumho-dong, Seoul, have spotted Woo Do Hwan and Mun Ka Young on dates; visiting cafés or strolling down the streets while holding each other's hands.In response to the report, their management agency KEYEAST stated, "Woo Do Hwan and Mun Ka Young are just close friends."Previously in May 2018, Woo Do Hwan and Mun Ka Young wrapped up in their first dating rumors.Back then, both sides quickly denied the rumors, simply stating that the two became close friends after co-starring in MBC's drama 'Tempted'.The two actors are 4 years apart, with Woo Do Hwan being born in 1992 while Mun Ka Young being born in 1996.(Credit= MBC Tempted, 'm_kayoung' 'wdohwan' Instagram)(SBS Star)