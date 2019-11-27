SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Makes First Official Appearance Since His Marriage Dispute
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Makes First Official Appearance Since His Marriage Dispute

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.11.27 14:15 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Makes First Official Appearance Since His Marriage Dispute
Actor Ahn Jae Hyeon delivered his words of apology during his first official appearance since his divorce news with actress Koo Hye Sun.

On November 27, Ahn Jae Hyeon attended a press conference for MBC's upcoming drama 'Love With Flaws' alongside his fellow co-stars and staff members.
Ahn Jae Hyeon, Oh Yeon Seo (Yonhap)At the very beginning of the event, Ahn Jae Hyeon took some time to share his apologetic feelings for causing concerns.
Ahn Jae Hyeon (Yonhap)Ahn Jae Hyeon said, "The first thing that I thought was how apologetic I felt toward the viewers as well as everyone who are involved in this project for causing concerns due to my personal matters."

He continued, "I wanted to apologize. To be honest, I feel antsy sitting here together, worried that I may be a hindrance of this event."
Ahn Jae Hyeon (Yonhap)Ahn Jae Hyeon and Koo Hye Sun are currently facing divorce after three years of marriage.

Meanwhile, 'Love With Flaws' is set to premiere later today (November 27) at 8:55PM KST.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992