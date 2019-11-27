[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Makes First Official Appearance Since His Marriage Dispute

Actor Ahn Jae Hyeon delivered his words of apology during his first official appearance since his divorce news with actress Koo Hye Sun.On November 27, Ahn Jae Hyeon attended a press conference for MBC's upcoming drama 'Love With Flaws' alongside his fellow co-stars and staff members.At the very beginning of the event, Ahn Jae Hyeon took some time to share his apologetic feelings for causing concerns.Ahn Jae Hyeon said, "The first thing that I thought was how apologetic I felt toward the viewers as well as everyone who are involved in this project for causing concerns due to my personal matters."He continued, "I wanted to apologize. To be honest, I feel antsy sitting here together, worried that I may be a hindrance of this event."Ahn Jae Hyeon and Koo Hye Sun are currently facing divorce after three years of marriage.Meanwhile, 'Love With Flaws' is set to premiere later today (November 27) at 8:55PM KST.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)