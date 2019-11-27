[SBS Star] A Fortune-teller Predicts When Jung Hae In Will Get Married

Actor Jung Hae In would get married next year, according to a fortune-teller that he met during his trip in New York, the United States.On November 26 episode of KBS' new variety show 'Jung Hae In's Walking Report' (literal translation), Jung Hae In traveled to New York with two of his best friends.On their first day in New York, Jung Hae In visited St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan and there he bumped into a fortune-teller who was also traveling in the city.The fortune-teller showed interest in Jung Hae In and asked about his relationship status.He then took a look at Jung Hae In's palm and predicted that he is destined to get married next year.The fortune-teller told Jung Hae In, "You'll have a great success once you get married. That woman will play the most important role in your life. You will get married next year."Upon watching the episode, fans commented, "Does he have a girlfriend?", "We'll see, we'll see.", "No! He's not getting married next year. I'm not ready for this.", and more.(Credit= KBS Jung Hae In's Walking Report)(SBS Star)