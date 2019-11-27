[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE Stuns Everyone with Her Beauty at '2019 AAA'

IRENE of K-pop girl group Red Velvet showed off her goddess visuals at '2019 Asia Artist Awards in Vietnam' (2019 AAA).On November 26, the five members of Red Velvet joined this year's 'AAA' which took place at Hanoi My Dinh National Stadium, Vietnam.During the awards ceremony, the entire audience cannot help but to gasp in surprise when IRENE was zoomed in with the camera.IRENE has always been named as one of the prettiest K-pop artists of all time, but her beauty was especially something else during the awards ceremony.Her simple make-up, black hair, and white dress definitely highlighted IRENE's pure beauty―and her calm, neutral facial expression topped everything off.Upon seeing the photos and videos of IRENE at '2019 AAA', fans commented, "Seriously though, is she an angel from heaven?", "Gorgeous. To me this is the prettiest version of IRENE.", "Can't even describe her beauty. So ethereal.", and more.Meanwhile, Red Velvet won Song of the Year award, one of the grand prizes of '2019 AAA'.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)