SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Zero Steals the Limelight at Taeyeon's Fan Meeting with His Cuteness
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Zero Steals the Limelight at Taeyeon's Fan Meeting with His Cuteness

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.26 18:03 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Zero Steals the Limelight at Taeyeons Fan Meeting with His Cuteness
Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's dog Zero stole the limelight at her fan meeting with his cuteness.

On November 23, Taeyeon's fan meeting 'Inside - TAEYEON with S♡NE' took place at Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace.TaeyeonIn the middle of the fan meeting, Taeyeon revealed that a special guest was going to arrive soon.

A few moments later, a staff brought Zero up the stage and handed him over to Taeyeon.

Taeyeon held Zero tightly in her arms and officially introduced her furry friend to fans.TaeyeonAs Taeyeon not only always talked about Zero, but also frequently shared photos and videos of him online, fans were excited to finally meet him in person.

On the other hand though, Zero seemed super nervous and scared to be surrounded by thousands of people at the same time.
TaeyeonWhen Taeyeon asked him to show fans his best trick, which was to put his nose in a circle made by Taeyeon's fingers, he immediately turned his face away from the circle, making everybody laugh.

His cute appearance and behavior put a smile on a lot of fans' faces.Taeyeon(Credit= 'breath_39' '309mystarlight' 'daydreamer39125' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992