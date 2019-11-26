[SBS Star] Zero Steals the Limelight at Taeyeon's Fan Meeting with His Cuteness

Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's dog Zero stole the limelight at her fan meeting with his cuteness.On November 23, Taeyeon's fan meeting 'Inside - TAEYEON with S♡NE' took place at Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace.In the middle of the fan meeting, Taeyeon revealed that a special guest was going to arrive soon.A few moments later, a staff brought Zero up the stage and handed him over to Taeyeon.Taeyeon held Zero tightly in her arms and officially introduced her furry friend to fans.As Taeyeon not only always talked about Zero, but also frequently shared photos and videos of him online, fans were excited to finally meet him in person.On the other hand though, Zero seemed super nervous and scared to be surrounded by thousands of people at the same time.When Taeyeon asked him to show fans his best trick, which was to put his nose in a circle made by Taeyeon's fingers, he immediately turned his face away from the circle, making everybody laugh.His cute appearance and behavior put a smile on a lot of fans' faces.(Credit= 'breath_39' '309mystarlight' 'daydreamer39125' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)