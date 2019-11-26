[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIN Handles a Broken Microphone Stand like a Pro

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN took care of an issue during the group's performance like a pro.On November 24, BTS' fan meeting 'VOL.5 [Magic Shop]' took place in Chiba, Japan.During the fan meeting, JIN impressed fans with his professionalism on stage.When BTS was performing 'Piped Piper', each member was given a microphone stand to use.In the middle of the performance, however, the top of JIN's microphone stand suddenly came off.So, JIN was left with a long pole in front of him and microphone in his hand.This meant that he could not dance like other members who were dancing while supporting their body to the microphone stand.Instead of panicking and being lost, JIN enjoyed the situation and made the most of it.JIN leaned against the pole and held the top of the microphone as if it had always been like that to begin with.After seeing how JIN responded to a stage malfunction, fans gave him their thumbs up for handling it so smoothly.(Credit= 'mintJINger92' 'btsforever1207' 'bts_bighit' Twitter, 'JINDULGE 1204' YouTube)(SBS Star)