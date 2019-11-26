[SBS Star] Ham So-won Cries as Jin Hua Gets Injured by a Drunk Hit-and-run Driver

Actress Ham So-won broke down in tears as her husband Chinese social media star Jin Hua got injured by a drunk hit-and-run driver.On November 26, a production team of TV CHOSUN's television show 'Taste of Wife' revealed that Jin Hua was involved in a car accident.They said, "While we were filming the show with Ham So-won, she received a call from a hospital. She was told that Jin Hua was seriously injured, and she immediately headed to the hospital."They continued, "When she got to the hospital, Jin Hua was lying in the hospital bed with a neck brace and cast. Ham So-won cried so much, seeing him like that."Then, the production team explained what exactly had happened to Jin Hua, "Jin Hua was in a cab on his way to join Ham So-won for the shooting of our show. Not long after he got in the cab, one drunk driver hit the cab hard and ran."They went on, "What made everything worse was that the cab driver tried to catch the hit-and-run driver and kept on driving even though Jin Hua was injured at the back."Lastly, they added, "It certainly sounds worrying, but thankfully, Jin Hua is recovering a lot faster than we had all expected."(Credit= TV CHOSUN Taste of Wife)(SBS Star)