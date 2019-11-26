SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Animal Rights Organization Shares How Koo Ha Ra Helped Abandoned Dogs
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Animal Rights Organization Shares How Koo Ha Ra Helped Abandoned Dogs

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.26 15:23 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Animal Rights Organization Shares How Koo Ha Ra Helped Abandoned Dogs
Korea Animal Rights Advocates (KARA) shared a heartwarming story of how late singer/actress Koo Ha Ra helped some dogs that had nowhere to go.

On November 26, KARA took to their social media to share a post about three dogs who happened to be found in a luggage bag in front of one of their shelters a couple of years ago.Koo Ha Ra helps dogsThey said, "Their previous owner left Taeyang, Heemang and Boram in front of our shelter when they were just puppies. They were inside a luggage bag. Despite that, they loved being around people. They used to stay around the gate, waiting for people to come."

They went on, "One day, Koo Ha Ra came to volunteer at this shelter and was immensely welcomed by these guys. On that day, she asked us what she could do to help Taeyang, Heemang and Boram."Koo Ha Ra helps dogsThen, the organization explained that Koo Ha Ra funded neutering them and also went out of her way to post photos of them on social media to find their new homes.

They continued, "Not long after that, Taeyang, Heemang and Boram successfully found their new cozy homes. Koo Ha Ra had the kindest heart. She gave us a big help as well. We hope that she will rest in peace."Koo Ha Ra helps dogsKoo Ha Ra helps dogsPreviously on November 24, Koo Ha Ra was found dead at her home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

Police are currently investigating to determine the exact cause of Koo Ha Ra's death, working off the assumption that she took her own life.

(Credit= 'ekara_org' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992