[SBS Star] JIMIN Injures His Knee During BTS' Fan Meeting in Japan

JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS injured his knee during the group's recent fan meeting in Japan.
On November 23 and 24, BTS held its fan meeting 'VOL.5 [Magic Shop]' at Zozo Marine Stadium in Chiba, Japan.
At the fan meeting event, the seven members of BTS mesmerized their fans in Japan with their jaw-dropping performances and corky talk sessions.
During BTS' 'Boy With Luv' stage, however, some fans noticed a small hole on JIMIN's right knee, turning red as his performance goes by.
Although his right knee was apparently bleeding, it did not affect JIMIN's stellar performance at all; making many more fans didn't even realize JIMIN actually had scraped his knee.
Upon seeing the photos and videos capturing this moment of JIMIN handling his minor injury like a pro, fans flooded JIMIN with praise.
They commented, "Professionalism on point.", "Does it hurt, JIMIN? Please take care of yourself.", "I hope his knee didn't get hurt so much.", and more.
(Credit= 'lookatmin1013' Twitter)
(SBS Star)