[SBS Star] JIMIN Injures His Knee During BTS' Fan Meeting in Japan

JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS injured his knee during the group's recent fan meeting in Japan.On November 23 and 24, BTS held its fan meeting 'VOL.5 [Magic Shop]' at Zozo Marine Stadium in Chiba, Japan.At the fan meeting event, the seven members of BTS mesmerized their fans in Japan with their jaw-dropping performances and corky talk sessions.During BTS' 'Boy With Luv' stage, however, some fans noticed a small hole on JIMIN's right knee, turning red as his performance goes by.Although his right knee was apparently bleeding, it did not affect JIMIN's stellar performance at all; making many more fans didn't even realize JIMIN actually had scraped his knee.Upon seeing the photos and videos capturing this moment of JIMIN handling his minor injury like a pro, fans flooded JIMIN with praise.They commented, "Professionalism on point.", "Does it hurt, JIMIN? Please take care of yourself.", "I hope his knee didn't get hurt so much.", and more.(Credit= 'lookatmin1013' Twitter)(SBS Star)