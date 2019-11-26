SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] JIMIN Injures His Knee During BTS' Fan Meeting in Japan
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] JIMIN Injures His Knee During BTS' Fan Meeting in Japan

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.11.26 14:50 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JIMIN Injures His Knee During BTS Fan Meeting in Japan
JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS injured his knee during the group's recent fan meeting in Japan.

On November 23 and 24, BTS held its fan meeting 'VOL.5 [Magic Shop]' at Zozo Marine Stadium in Chiba, Japan.
JIMINAt the fan meeting event, the seven members of BTS mesmerized their fans in Japan with their jaw-dropping performances and corky talk sessions.

During BTS' 'Boy With Luv' stage, however, some fans noticed a small hole on JIMIN's right knee, turning red as his performance goes by.
JIMINAlthough his right knee was apparently bleeding, it did not affect JIMIN's stellar performance at all; making many more fans didn't even realize JIMIN actually had scraped his knee.
JIMINUpon seeing the photos and videos capturing this moment of JIMIN handling his minor injury like a pro, fans flooded JIMIN with praise.

They commented, "Professionalism on point.", "Does it hurt, JIMIN? Please take care of yourself.", "I hope his knee didn't get hurt so much.", and more.
JIMIN(Credit= 'lookatmin1013' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992