[SBS Star] BIGBANG T.O.P Shares a Last Message He Received from Koo Ha Ra
Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.26 13:50 View Count
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member T.O.P shared a last message that he received from late singer/actress Koo Ha Ra.

On November 25, T.O.P updated his Instagram with two images.

The images were screenshots of T.O.P's writings over a text conversation with Koo Ha Ra.T.O.P and Koo Ha RaThe first one showed Koo Ha Ra's text message wishing T.O.P a happy belated birthday on November 5.

Over this screenshot, T.O.P wrote, "The last message that I received from her was a message wishing me a happy birthday. I feel terrible for not replying to her then. I'm so sorry, Ha Ra. Rest in peace."T.O.P and Koo Ha RaThe next one was their conversation on another day when Koo Ha Ra sent him her one of her music videos and recordings.

In the messages, Koo Ha Ra said, "Have you watched this, oppa? Can you please watch it?"

T.O.P wrote, "Ha Ra had lots of dreams and immense passion for music and work. She was lovely and kind."T.O.P and Koo Ha RaIn the evening of November 24, Koo Ha Ra was found dead at her home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

Police are currently investigating to determine the cause of Koo Ha Ra's death, working off the assumption that she took her own life.

(Credit= 'choi_seung_hyun_tttop' 'koohara__' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
