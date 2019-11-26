[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Becomes the First Asian Act to Win 3 American Music Awards

[LEAD]



BTS has beaten fierce competition at '2019 American Music Awards' and managed to take three awards home.



The group once again proved its popularity after winning two awards at '2019 Billboard Music Awards' back in May.



Kim Soo-hyun reports.



[REPORT]



[The winner for 'Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock' is BTS!]



'Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock', which BTS won this year, is one of the main awards at 'American Music Awards'.



It is the first time for an Asian act to receive the honor.



BTS could not make it to the awards ceremony due to a clash in the schedule, so the members shared a video acceptance speech instead.



[RM: So many of our dreams somehow manifest into reality. ARMY, you guys are the ones who make all of this possible. We really could not have done it without your love and support.]



BTS won 'Tour of the Year' for its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' as well.



Ariana Grande, Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Pink and more renowned pop stars were nominated alongside BTS.



BTS also took 'Favorite Social Artist' for the second consecutive year.



Out of three America's biggest music awards ceremonies, BTS still has not won anything from the 'Grammy Awards' yet.



Recently, the nominations for the '2020 Grammy Awards' were announced, but BTS was nowhere to be found.



Fans as well as popular American singer Halsey also publicly referenced Grammy Awards snub.



Not only that, but there were also many reports criticizing the Grammy Awards, saying that they were "out-of-date" and "racist".



[Editor-in-chief of 'Idology': Everybody knows that the Grammys is a pretty conservative awards ceremony. But all this shows they were expecting BTS to break through that and believed that it could. I believe it well-demonstrated how globally influential BTS is right now.]



Following the recent announcement, USA TODAY said, "With or without a Grammy nomination, BTS has made a global impact with its music."



(Video Journalist: Oh Se-kwan / Video Editor: Kim Jun-hee, Park Seung Yeon)



(SBS Star)