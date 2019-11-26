[SBS Star] Koo Ha Ra Passes Away; Police Find Her Handwritten Note

[LEAD]The public and fan communities fell into grief after singer Koo Ha Ra was found dead at her house in the evening of November 24.Police shared that a handwritten note was found in her living room.Yoo Soo-hwan reports.[REPORT]This is a two-storey house located in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul.On November 24 at around 6:10PM (KST), police received a report of singer Koo Ha Ra found dead at the house.Koo Ha Ra's housekeeper found her at the house after making an unnoticed visit as Koo had been out of contact.A handwritten note of pessimism was found on her living room table, and the police are still investigating the exact cause of her death.However, the CCTV footage showed that nobody had visited Koo's house since she returned home at 0:40AM, leaving no signs of foul play, speculating that she took her own life.The 28-year-old singer debuted as a member of K-pop girl group KARA back in 2008.She garnered immense popularity in both Korea and Japan, and actively took part in variety shows and acting projects as well.However, Koo recently had a hard time after being involved in a legal dispute with her ex-boyfriend.And when her good friend singer Sulli died last month, Koo Ha Ra fell into extreme grief.Following the news of Koo's passing, the public flooded social media with comments of paying respects to the late singer.Fans are allowed to bid their last farewell to Koo Ha Ra by visiting a separate parlor prepared by the bereaved families.(Video Journalist: Hong Jong-soo, Video Editor: Park Ji-in, Lee Eunkyoung)(SBS Star)