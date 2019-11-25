[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Reveals a Hilarious Reason Why He Dumped His First Girlfriend

K-pop boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul revealed a hilarious reason why he dumped his first-ever girlfriend in his early 20s.On November 24 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', HeeChul was seen visiting his hometown Wonju with his friend Geon-hee.While in a car, HeeChul and Geon-hee excitedly talked about their past.HeeChul said, "You know I was so into animation and games when I was in middle and high school that I had no girlfriend until like I was 22 (Korean age). Yeah, I was 22 when I had my first girlfriend."Then, Geon-hee asked, "Oh, was she your first love? How come you broke up with her though?"HeeChul laughingly said, "I went to a movie café with her one day. You know those room cafés where you can watch movies in a room, right?"He continued, "We were watching 'The Lion King' there. I wanted to just watch the movie, but she kept on trying to kiss me. I got annoyed and dumped her in the end. I mean, I love 'The Lion King'."After hearing HeeChul's hilarious response, Geon-hee burst out laughing.(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, 'kimheenim' Instagram)(SBS Star)