SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Reveals a Hilarious Reason Why He Dumped His First Girlfriend
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Reveals a Hilarious Reason Why He Dumped His First Girlfriend

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.25 18:03 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Reveals a Hilarious Reason Why He Dumped His First Girlfriend
K-pop boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul revealed a hilarious reason why he dumped his first-ever girlfriend in his early 20s.

On November 24 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', HeeChul was seen visiting his hometown Wonju with his friend Geon-hee.

While in a car, HeeChul and Geon-hee excitedly talked about their past.HeeChulHeeChul said, "You know I was so into animation and games when I was in middle and high school that I had no girlfriend until like I was 22 (Korean age). Yeah, I was 22 when I had my first girlfriend."

Then, Geon-hee asked, "Oh, was she your first love? How come you broke up with her though?"HeeChulHeeChul laughingly said, "I went to a movie café with her one day. You know those room cafés where you can watch movies in a room, right?"

He continued, "We were watching 'The Lion King' there. I wanted to just watch the movie, but she kept on trying to kiss me. I got annoyed and dumped her in the end. I mean, I love 'The Lion King'."

After hearing HeeChul's hilarious response, Geon-hee burst out laughing.HeeChul(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, 'kimheenim' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992