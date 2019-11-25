SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'VAGABOND' Production Company Talks About the Possibility of Season 2
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] 'VAGABOND' Production Company Talks About the Possibility of Season 2

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.11.25 17:43 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VAGABOND Production Company Talks About the Possibility of Season 2
The production company of SBS' drama 'VAGABOND' gave an answer to questions about the possibility of launching the drama's season 2.

On November 23, the final episode of 'VAGABOND' was aired with an open ending, raising the viewers' anticipation towards the drama's second season.
VAGABONDThen on November 24, a source from Celltrion Entertainment, the production company of 'VAGABOND' gave an answer during his/her interview with OSEN.

The source stated, "The production period (for 'VAGABOND') was very long, so everyone's feeling both relieved and sad. The production process took about 11 months, and if you count the pre-production stage, it's a lot longer than that."
VAGABONDHe/she continued, "The drama was initially planned and produced with a second season in mind. However, the season 2 has not been confirmed yet, and is currently being reviewed. We are checking the schedules of the cast, screenwriters, and directors of the drama."
VAGABONDThe production company also shared the team's sincere gratitude for the entire cast and staff members of 'VAGABOND'.

They said, "The lead actors were tied to the project for 11 months. During the 40 days or so spent filming overseas, they all stayed together really well. It was fun because everyone filmed harmoniously and no one was unsociable. We are thankful to all the staff members and actors."
VAGABOND(Credit= SBS VAGABOND)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992