[SBS Star] IU Talks About Sulli During Her Concert Last Weekend

K-pop artist IU talked about late singer/actress Sulli during her concert in Seoul last weekend.On November 23, the first day of IU's concert tour 'Love, Poem' in Seoul took place at KSPO Dome.During the encore, IU said, "As you know, there is this friend of mine who I no longer can see. Even when she was super busy, she had always come to my concert in Seoul. I miss her very much, and performed today thinking that she was here watching me from the audience. I didn't want her to see me struggle and cry today; I tried really hard to perform with all my best and hold back my tears."With somewhat shaky voice, she continued, "I must admit that it was uneasy at times, because a lot of my songs have little stories with her. Not only did I get her to listen to many of them before my release, but I also would talk about the lyrics in details with her as well. But I think I managed it quite well today, don't you think? She probably enjoyed this concert."The K-pop star smiled and playfully added, "Whenever she came to my concert, she would head home after listening to a song after this talk. She's never stayed for longer. Anyway, so I really want to sing this song well. Here it goes."Then, she flawlessly sang her latest title track 'Love poem' that was released on November 18.Previously on October 14, Sulli was found dead by her manager at her home in Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do.After a thorough investigation, police concluded that she took her own life.(Credit= SBS Inkigayo, 'May_Queen_IU' Twitter)(SBS Star)