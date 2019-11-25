[SBS Star] VIDEO: Taeyeon's Cover of Aladdin OST 'Speechless' Makes Her Fans Speechless

Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation made her fans speechless with her stellar cover of Aladdin's 'Speechless'.On November 23, Taeyeon held her fan meeting 'Inside - TAEYEON with S♡NE' at Grand Peace Palace of Kyung Hee University, Seoul.For this event, Taeyeon has prepared many stages of her hit songs and various talk sessions to make unforgettable memories with her beloved fans.During the fan meeting, Taeyeon said, "I have prepared something special for you guys. I think you will like this song."Then Taeyeon started singing 'Speechless', the main OST from Disney's 2019 live-action version of 'Aladdin'.Of course, Taeyeon impressed her fans by covering the song so perfectly with her beautiful vocal and jaw-dropping singing skills.She had forgotten some lyrics during the second half of the song, but she managed to hit all the high pitches so well and finish her stage.Check out Taeyeon's cover of 'Speechless' in the fancam below:(Credit= SM Entertainment, Walt Disney Company Korea, 'CHASE STARS' YouTube)(SBS Star)