[SBS Star] JIN Thought, "Wow, BTS Is No Longer Big" During His Live & Here Is a Funny Reason Why
Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.25 16:01 View Count
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN shared a hilarious story behind his recent live broadcast.

On November 23, JIN went live on NAVER V LIVE in his hotel room following a fan meeting '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' in Chiba, Japan.

About five minutes after JIN started the live broadcast, JIN laughed and said, "Let me tell you something funny."

JIN said, "So, one of our staff members keep a phone for NAVER V LIVE. Earlier, I told the staff that I wanted to go live, and he/she turned it on for me and left my room. For about a minute after I clicked the live button, I just sat here, waited for you guys to join me."JINThe K-pop star went on, "I knew that it would take some time for you to know that I was live, but nobody was entering the live even after a minute. I started talking to myself, 'Why is no one coming in? At least a hundred should be here by now.' It was so strange."

He added, "I waited for a bit more, but nobody! I started to think, 'Wow, BTS is no longer big.' Then, I looked at the screen again and realized that it was on a 'rehearsal' mode. I didn't even know that there was a thing called 'rehearsal' mode!"

He finished the story by saying, "Soon after that, I figured out how to turn it on properly and went really live right away."JINJINUpon hearing his story, fans could not help themselves but to laugh at his way of thinking that made zero sense to them.

They wrote comments such as, "Haha how could he even think like that when BTS is the most popular boy group in the world now?", "It's impossible that none of us will join your live. What are you saying, oppa?", "Silly JIN. He seriously doesn't know how popular he is worldwide, does he?" and so on.

(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star) 
