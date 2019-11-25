SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Shares How Difficult Life Can Be as a Celebrity
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Shares How Difficult Life Can Be as a Celebrity

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.25 14:56 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Shares How Difficult Life Can Be as a Celebrity
Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi revealed that life as a celebrity can be uneasy at times.

Recently, Lee Seung Gi sat down for an interview with the press.

During the interview, one reporter commented on Lee Seung Gi's surprisingly stable-looking mental state for the past 15 years that he had been in the entertainment industry.

Lee Seung Gi responded, "Well, I believe every celebrity goes through periods when they are really mentally unstable. They all affect them differently."Lee Seung GiThen, Lee Seung Gi confessed that he in fact had gone through very hard times as well.

Lee Seung Gi said, "I had gone through difficulties myself not only once, but multiple times, too. I felt extremely unstable soon after my debut and before I joined '2 Day & 1 Night'. It came around me before I entered the military as well."

He continued, "The thing is, I never overcame those hardships. I just hung tough through the times when they hit me hard."Lee Seung GiSeveral seconds after losing himself in thoughts, Lee Seung Gi said that the military helped him a lot.

He said, "I was able to recharge myself in the military though. There, I gained confidence and energy that helped me keep going. What I did was to keep trying finding a new way out before reaching a dead end."Lee Seung Gi(Credit= 'leeseunggi.official' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992