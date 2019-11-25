SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Police Give Updates on Koo Ha Ra's Passing; Handwritten Memo & CCTV Analysis
Published 2019.11.25 14:18
Police shared more updates regarding their investigation on late singer Koo Ha Ra's sudden passing. 

On November 25, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner Lee Yong-pyo told media, "A handwritten note of pessimism was found on her living room table."

The police will further investigate the note to confirm that Koo Ha Ra had indeed written the memo and that it is considered as her will.
Koo Ha RaCommissioner Lee explained that Koo Ha Ra was found dead by her housekeeper at her house on November 24 around 6PM KST, and added, "Based on our on-site inspection and the testimonies of the bereaved families, there seems to be no criminal suspicion."
Koo Ha RaIn regard to the CCTV analysis, he stated, "The analysis of CCTV footage showed that nobody had visited Koo Ha Ra's house since she returned home at 0:35AM on the 24th."

The police have not yet decided whether to conduct an autopsy.
Koo Ha Ra※ If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had self-harming thoughts, please do not hesitate to reach out to your local support. You can find a list of additional resources here.

(Credit= 'koohara__' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
