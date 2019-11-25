[SBS Star] BTS Wins 3 Awards at '2019 American Music Awards'

.@BTS_twt accepts the award for Tour of the Year at the #AMAs pic.twitter.com/bayLC9hSoq — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) November 25, 2019

K-pop boy group BTS took three trophies home at this year's 'American Music Awards' (2019 AMAs).On November 24 (local time), the award ceremony of '2019 AMAs' took place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.This year, BTS won three awards in total―Favorite Duo or Group-Pop/Rock, Tour of the Year, and Favorite Social Artist award.Although the members were not present at the event, they shared a heartwarming award acceptance speech for their fans all around the world.BTS' leader RM said, "BTS has been a group for six and a half years, and throughout those years, so many of our dreams somehow manifest into reality. And ARMY, you guys are the ones who make all of this possible."He continued, "We really couldn't have done it without your love and support from all over the world. We will try our best to live up to (your love and support), to strive high, and work hard."For Tour of the Year award, RM shared his words, "This tour may be over, but we hope our message for this tour will continue to sit with you forevermore―the message that you must find the way to love yourself."This is the second year for BTS to be awarded at the 'AMAs', following their first Social Artist Award in 2018.(Credit= 'American Music Awards' YouTube, 'MTVNEWS' 'AMAs' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)