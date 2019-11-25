SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Koo Ha Ra's Funeral to Be Held Privately; a Separate Parlor Will Be Open for Fans
Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.25
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Koo Ha Ras Funeral to Be Held Privately; a Separate Parlor Will Be Open for Fans
It has been decided whether singer/actress Koo Ha Ra's funeral will be held privately or publicly.

On November 25, it was announced that Koo Ha Ra's funeral will be held privately as requested by her family.Koo Ha RaFor fans who wish to pay their last respect to Koo Ha Ra, the family has prepared a separate parlor at Room 1, the Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary's Hospital's funeral hall.

It is said any fans who would like to go and pay their respect to Koo Ha Ra could visit the parlor from 3PM KST on November 25 until 12AM KST on November 27.Koo Ha RaIn the evening of November 24, Koo Ha Ra was found dead at her home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

Police are currently investigating to determine the exact cause of Koo Ha Ra's death.

※ If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had self-harming thoughts, please do not hesitate to reach out to your local support. You can find a list of additional resources here.

(Credit= 'koohara__' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
