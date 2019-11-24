[SBS Star] Fans Mourn at Koo Ha Ra's Last Instagram Post

Following the unfortunate news of former K-pop girl group KARA's member Koo Ha Ra's sudden death, the singer's last social media post that she has made just two days before passing resurfaced online.
On November 24, Seoul Gangnam Police Station reported that Koo Ha Ra was found dead at her house in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, at around 6PM KST today.
The police are currently investigating the details regarding the singer's sudden passing.
Following the news, fans flooded the last post that Koo Ha Ra shared on her personal Instagram with hundreds of messages in hopes that she may rest in eternal peace.
The post was of a picture of Koo Ha Ra lying on her bed with a caption that says, "Sleep well."
Fans commented, "Sleep well, my angel.", "Rest in peace, Ha Ra. We will miss you dearly.", "I'm sorry that you have to go through so much pain. Thank you for giving us beautiful memories and lots of love.", "I will always pray for you and will never forget you.", and more.
Meanwhile, no official statement has been made by her management agency yet.
※ If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had self-harming thoughts, please do not hesitate to reach out to your local support. You can find a list of additional resources here.
(Credit= 'koohara__' Instagram)
(SBS Star)