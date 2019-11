[SBS Star] Koo Ha Ra Passes Away; Police Confirms

Former K-pop girl group KARA's member Koo Ha Ra has passed away.According to Seoul Gangnam Police Station on November 24, Koo Ha Ra was found dead at her home in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, on November 24 at around 6PM KST.Police said a probe is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the singer's death.Debuted as a member of KARA in 2008, Koo Ha Ra have been actively promoting as a solo artist in both Korea and Japan.Back in May, Koo Ha Ra was treated at a hospital after being found unconscious at her home by her manager.※ If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had self-harming thoughts, please do not hesitate to reach out to your local support. You can find a list of additional resources here (Credit= 'koohara__' Instagram)(SBS Star)