[SBS Star] Koo Ha Ra Passes Away; Police Confirms

Former K-pop girl group KARA's member Koo Ha Ra has passed away.
According to Seoul Gangnam Police Station on November 24, Koo Ha Ra was found dead at her home in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, on November 24 at around 6PM KST.
Police said a probe is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the singer's death.
Debuted as a member of KARA in 2008, Koo Ha Ra have been actively promoting as a solo artist in both Korea and Japan.
Back in May, Koo Ha Ra was treated at a hospital after being found unconscious at her home by her manager.
※ If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had self-harming thoughts, please do not hesitate to reach out to your local support. You can find a list of additional resources here.
(Credit= 'koohara__' Instagram)
(SBS Star)