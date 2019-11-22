[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK LISA Drops a Swag-filled Dance Cover

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member LISA dropped a swag-filled dance cover.On November 21, LISA uploaded a new video on her YouTube.The video was of LISA dancing to American singer DaniLeigh's recently-released song 'Cravin'.With a stylish beanie, cropped top shirt and baggy pants, LISA stood on a roof of a tall building during sunset.For about a minute and a half, she was seen focusing on powerfully dancing to the song.LISA's dance not only was powerful, but was also filled with confidence and swag.It was flawless in every way that she made all viewers fall instantly in love with her as well as her dance.This jaw-dropping dance cover once again proved that she was one talented dancer.Although it has not even been a day since the video was released, it surprisingly reached over 500,000 views already.(Credit= 'Lilifilm Official' YouTube)(SBS Star)