[SBS Star] T.O.P Signs an Unknown Document with SWINGS; Fans Wonder If He Is Leaving YG

Fans are wondering if K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member T.O.P is leaving his longtime management agency YG Entertainment.Earlier this week, T.O.P posted a couple of photos on his Instagram.The first photo showed T.O.P signing a document on a restaurant table full of drinks and food.T.O.P hid the content of the document by drawing over the photo, but it certainly looked somewhat formal.The next one was a close-up shot of hip-hop artist SWINGS, presumably at the same restaurant.Currently, YG Entertainment is not only unstable but also struggling hard due to the fact that the police are investigating their CEO and artists for breaking several major laws.SWINGS actually owns a hip-hop label Just Music, where they could potentially provide the kind of environment for T.O.P to continue with his music the way he wants it.For these reasons, some started saying that T.O.P was leaving YG Entertainment and joining Just Music.It has been a couple of days since the stories began to go around among fans, but T.O.P nor YG Entertainment have not yet responded to them.(Credit= 'choi_seung_hyun_tttop' Instagram)(SBS Star)