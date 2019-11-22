[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Thanks Fans for Warm Birthday Wishes

Actress Song Hye Kyo expressed her sincere thanks to fans who congratulated and celebrated her birthday.On November 22, Song Hye Kyo shared a Instagram Story post to express her gratitude for warm birthday wishes from her fans all around the world.She wrote, "Thank you to all the Korean and international fans who wished me a happy birthday. I will always remember the love you shower me with."Along with the message, Song Hye Kyo also shared some photos of how her fans were celebrating her birthday all across the globe.Some fans prepared special projects to post billboard advertisements of Song Hye Kyo, while others made generous and meaningful donations under her name to help people in need.Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo celebrates her 38th today on November 22, and she is reportedly reviewing offers for her next acting project to make a comeback as an actress.(Credit= 'kyo1122' Instagram)(SBS Star)