SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Thanks Fans for Warm Birthday Wishes
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Thanks Fans for Warm Birthday Wishes

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.11.22 16:46 Updated 2019.11.22 16:47 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Thanks Fans for Warm Birthday Wishes
Actress Song Hye Kyo expressed her sincere thanks to fans who congratulated and celebrated her birthday.

On November 22, Song Hye Kyo shared a Instagram Story post to express her gratitude for warm birthday wishes from her fans all around the world.
Song Hye Kyo birthdayShe wrote, "Thank you to all the Korean and international fans who wished me a happy birthday. I will always remember the love you shower me with."

Along with the message, Song Hye Kyo also shared some photos of how her fans were celebrating her birthday all across the globe.
Song Hye Kyo birthdaySong Hye Kyo birthdaySong Hye Kyo birthdaySome fans prepared special projects to post billboard advertisements of Song Hye Kyo, while others made generous and meaningful donations under her name to help people in need.
Song Hye Kyo birthdayMeanwhile, Song Hye Kyo celebrates her 38th today on November 22, and she is reportedly reviewing offers for her next acting project to make a comeback as an actress.

(Credit= 'kyo1122' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992