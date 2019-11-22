[SBS Star] TXT SOOBIN's Mother Reveals Her Bias Is HUENINGKAI; Members' Response Is Priceless

수빈이 어머니 최애 휴닝카이 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 휴닝이 짱 신나구 수빈이는 얄미워 죽어 ㅠ



�� : 수빈이형 어머니께서는 저희 막내 휴닝카이가 최애라고 뽑아주셨고

�� : 그리고 세명의 아들을 잃으셨습니다. -ㅅ-

SOOBIN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER(TXT)'s mother revealed her bias to be HUENINGKAI and the members hilariously responded to it.Recently, the five members of TXT―SOOBIN, HUENINGKAI, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU and TAEHYUN held a radio show on NAVER.During the radio show, each member decided to do something fun: send a message to their mother, asking who their ultimate TXT bias is except for their own sons.Not long after they sent their mothers messages, SOOBIN received a reply from his mother.SOOBIN sighed and told the other members, "Guys, I just got a reply from my mother. But I'm not happy with this at all. I hoped that she wouldn't choose him."He jokingly added, "I honestly didn't like the way he said things earlier when we were talking about doing this. My mom unfortunately went with him though."They asked who she had chosen and SOOBIN reluctantly said, "She chose HUENINGKAI."When they heard that HUENINGKAI was SOOBIN's mother's ultimate TXT bias, they started laughing uncontrollably.HUENINGKAI proudly said, "I told you! That's what I said earlier, didn't I? I knew that she was going to choose me." while YEONJUN, BEOMGYU and TAEHYUN shouted in a playful manner, "Mother! Why didn't you choose us?"Then, YEONJUN commented, "You've just lost three sons.", making the whole situation even funnier.