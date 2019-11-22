SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TXT SOOBIN's Mother Reveals Her Bias Is HUENINGKAI; Members' Response Is Priceless
Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.22
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TXT SOOBINs Mother Reveals Her Bias Is HUENINGKAI; Members Response Is Priceless
SOOBIN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER(TXT)'s mother revealed her bias to be HUENINGKAI and the members hilariously responded to it.

Recently, the five members of TXT―SOOBIN, HUENINGKAI, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU and TAEHYUN held a radio show on NAVER.
TXTDuring the radio show, each member decided to do something fun: send a message to their mother, asking who their ultimate TXT bias is except for their own sons.

Not long after they sent their mothers messages, SOOBIN received a reply from his mother.

SOOBIN sighed and told the other members, "Guys, I just got a reply from my mother. But I'm not happy with this at all. I hoped that she wouldn't choose him."

He jokingly added, "I honestly didn't like the way he said things earlier when we were talking about doing this. My mom unfortunately went with him though."

They asked who she had chosen and SOOBIN reluctantly said, "She chose HUENINGKAI."TXTWhen they heard that HUENINGKAI was SOOBIN's mother's ultimate TXT bias, they started laughing uncontrollably.

HUENINGKAI proudly said, "I told you! That's what I said earlier, didn't I? I knew that she was going to choose me." while YEONJUN, BEOMGYU and TAEHYUN shouted in a playful manner, "Mother! Why didn't you choose us?"

Then, YEONJUN commented, "You've just lost three sons.", making the whole situation even funnier.
 
(Credit= NAVER/Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
