[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Hyung Sik Goes to 'Blue Dragon Film Awards' in His Military Uniform
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Hyung Sik Goes to 'Blue Dragon Film Awards' in His Military Uniform

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.22 15:08 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Hyung Sik Goes to Blue Dragon Film Awards in His Military Uniform
Actor Park Hyung Sik won an award at the 'Blue Dragon Film Awards' and delivered a speech that made everyone laugh.

On November 21, an annual awards ceremony 'Blue Dragon Film Awards' took place at Paradise City Hotel, Incheon.

On this day, Park Hyung Sik especially joined the event from the military in his uniform.

It was because Park Hyung Sik had won the 'Popular Star Award' along with actor Lee Kwang Soo, Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation and actress Lee Hanee.

While presenting the award to Park Hyung Sik, actress Kim Hye-soo commented, "We have Park Hyung Sik over here in his uniform today. He looks very manly, doesn't he?"

Then, she asked Hyung Sik, "So, what sort of roles would you like to try playing after your service?"

Park Hyung Sik answered, "Well, since I'm in the military now, I'm not going to be so fussy. I feel like I can play any roles given, really. I'll do anything if you let me do it. I'll work hard as well."

After hearing Park Hyung Sik's response full of wit, all people burst out laughing.

He smiled and added, "I have about a year left until I go back to the society. I'll prepare myself well in the military until then."
 

Meanwhile, Park Hyung Sik's military service is due to end on January 14, 2021.

(Credit= 'SBS Entertainment' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
