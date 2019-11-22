SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Receives a Surprise Gift from Her Fellow 'Running Man' Cast
[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Receives a Surprise Gift from Her Fellow 'Running Man' Cast

Published 2019.11.22
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Receives a Surprise Gift from Her Fellow Running Man Cast
The cast members of 'Running Man' surprised actress Jeon So Min with a thoughtful coffee truck delivery to her drama filming set.

On November 22, Jeon So Min updated her Instagram with a photo of herself posing in front of a coffee truck.
Running ManAlong with the photo, the actress wrote, "I'll do my best," with a heart emoji.

The truck's banners suggest that the coffee truck was a surprise gift sent from Jeon So Min's fellow 'Running Man' cast members―Kim Jong-kook, HAHA, and Yang Se Chan.

They left messages on the banner that says, "We are sending our support for the drama 'Big Data Romance' and actress Jeon So Min!"
Running ManRunning ManRunning ManMeanwhile, Jeon So Min is currently busy filming tvN's upcoming drama 'Big Data Romance'.

(Credit= SBS Running Man, 'jsomin86' Instagram, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
