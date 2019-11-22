[SBS Star] Son Dam Bi Shares How Kind & Polite Kang Ha Neul Is

Singer/actress Son Dam Bi revealed that actor Kang Ha Neul is unbelievably kind and polite.On November 22, Son Dam Bi's recent press interview was released online.The interview was conducted in light of huge success of her recent drama 'When Camellia Blooms'.During the interview, Son Dam Bi was asked about her 'When Camellia Blooms' co-star Kang Ha Neul.One reporter said to her, "You know how Kang Ha Neul is known for his extremely nice personality, right? Was he really like that in real life?"As soon as Son Dam Bi heard this question, she responded, "Yes!" and nodded hard.Son Dam Bi said, "Ha Neul is an angel. He is such a nice guy. I haven't seen him frown even for a second. He is kindhearted, thoughtful and well-mannered. It seems like he was just born with those qualities, you know."She continued, "Hyo-jin and I would sometimes jokingly tell him, 'Ha Neul, stop disguising yourself and take your mask off!' He is that kind."Meanwhile, 'When Camellia Blooms' ended with a viewing rate of 23.8% on November 21.(Credit= KBS When Camellia Blooms)(SBS Star)