SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Son Dam Bi Shares How Kind & Polite Kang Ha Neul Is
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Son Dam Bi Shares How Kind & Polite Kang Ha Neul Is

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.22 13:30 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Son Dam Bi Shares How Kind & Polite Kang Ha Neul Is
Singer/actress Son Dam Bi revealed that actor Kang Ha Neul is unbelievably kind and polite.

On November 22, Son Dam Bi's recent press interview was released online.

The interview was conducted in light of huge success of her recent drama 'When Camellia Blooms'.When Camellia BloomsDuring the interview, Son Dam Bi was asked about her 'When Camellia Blooms' co-star Kang Ha Neul.

One reporter said to her, "You know how Kang Ha Neul is known for his extremely nice personality, right? Was he really like that in real life?"

As soon as Son Dam Bi heard this question, she responded, "Yes!" and nodded hard.When Camellia BloomsSon Dam Bi said, "Ha Neul is an angel. He is such a nice guy. I haven't seen him frown even for a second. He is kindhearted, thoughtful and well-mannered. It seems like he was just born with those qualities, you know."

She continued, "Hyo-jin and I would sometimes jokingly tell him, 'Ha Neul, stop disguising yourself and take your mask off!' He is that kind."When Camellia BloomsMeanwhile, 'When Camellia Blooms' ended with a viewing rate of 23.8% on November 21.

(Credit= KBS When Camellia Blooms)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992