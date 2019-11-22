SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Woo Bin Shares Feelings About Returning After Battling Cancer for over 2 Years
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Woo Bin Shares Feelings About Returning After Battling Cancer for over 2 Years

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.22 10:45 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Woo Bin Shares Feelings About Returning After Battling Cancer for over 2 Years
Actor Kim Woo Bin shared feelings about making his first public appearance after a long battle with cancer.

On November 21, Kim Woo Bin stood on stage as an award presenter for an annual awards ceremony 'Blue Dragon Film Awards' that took place at Paradise City Hotel, Incheon. Kim Woo BinAs this was the first time Kim Woo Bin to appear in public in two and a half years, he was given a huge round of applause when he came out to the stage.

Previously in May 2017, Kim Woo Bin was diagnosed with nasopharynx cancer.

He immediately halted all activities and focused on his treatment and recovery.Kim Woo BinKim Woo Bin bowed towards all sides of the venue with a smile, then commented, "Wow, I feel very nervous right now."

The actor laughed and said, "It's been too long and I honestly didn't even know how I should start this speech today. More than anything though, I would like to say thank you to everyone."  Kim Woo BinHe continued, "A couple of years ago, my health became poor. But a great number of people supported me sand prayed for me. All thanks to you, I was able to recover fast and stand right here feeling healthy again. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to you."

Then, Kim Woo Bin went on to present an award to director Jang Yoo-jin for the 'Best Short Film'.
 

(Credit= 'SBS Entertainment' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992