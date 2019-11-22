[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Woo Bin Shares Feelings About Returning After Battling Cancer for over 2 Years

Actor Kim Woo Bin shared feelings about making his first public appearance after a long battle with cancer.On November 21, Kim Woo Bin stood on stage as an award presenter for an annual awards ceremony 'Blue Dragon Film Awards' that took place at Paradise City Hotel, Incheon.As this was the first time Kim Woo Bin to appear in public in two and a half years, he was given a huge round of applause when he came out to the stage.Previously in May 2017, Kim Woo Bin was diagnosed with nasopharynx cancer.He immediately halted all activities and focused on his treatment and recovery.Kim Woo Bin bowed towards all sides of the venue with a smile, then commented, "Wow, I feel very nervous right now."The actor laughed and said, "It's been too long and I honestly didn't even know how I should start this speech today. More than anything though, I would like to say thank you to everyone."He continued, "A couple of years ago, my health became poor. But a great number of people supported me sand prayed for me. All thanks to you, I was able to recover fast and stand right here feeling healthy again. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to you."Then, Kim Woo Bin went on to present an award to director Jang Yoo-jin for the 'Best Short Film'.(Credit= 'SBS Entertainment' YouTube)(SBS Star)