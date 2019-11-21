SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Tells Fans How Proud He Is of Every One of Them
Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.21 18:06 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Tells Fans How Proud He Is of Every One of Them
MINO of K-pop boy group WINNER's words to fans delivered warmth to their hearts.  

Recently, MINO spent some time communicating with fans via NAVER V LIVE live broadcast.

While MINO was going through comments during the live broadcast, one fan's comment caught his attention.

The comment said, "MINO, I'll try not to be the kind of fan who will make any members of WINNER feel ashamed of me."MINOMINO responded to the comment right away, "Oh, I'm grateful that you said this, but there honestly is no need for you to say anything like this to me."

The K-pop star continued, "I'm not ashamed of my fans and will never be. In fact, I'm so proud of every one of you. I want you guys to feel proud of yourselves as well."MINOLastly, he said, "Perhaps our society has these set rules, but you don't have to follow them, you know. Just keep loving us and yourself the way you want it to love."

As soon as MINO finished his sentence, all fans flooded the comment section thanking MINO for his kind and sweet words.MINO(Credit= 'realllllmino' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
