[SBS Star] TXT SOOBIN Uses Pizza as a Plate?
[SBS Star] TXT SOOBIN Uses Pizza as a Plate?

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.21 17:18
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TXT SOOBIN Uses Pizza as a Plate?
SOOBIN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) cleverly and interestingly used his pizza as a plate and everyone is now calling him a genius.

On November 20, YouTube channel SBS KPOP PLAY released a video of TXT sitting around a table playing games and answering fans' questions.

In the middle of their talk, some pizza, spaghetti, fried chicken and soft drinks were delivered to them.

As soon as the food and drinks arrived, all five members of TXT excitedly opened the box and speedily grabbed a piece of pizza each.TXTWhile SOOBIN was eating pizza, it seemed like he wanted to have spaghetti as well.

What he did here was something nobody had expected; he lifted strands of spaghetti up into the air with his chopsticks, then put them on his pizza that was in his hand.

As there were no plates around at that time, SOOBIN had come up with the brightest idea to use his piece of pizza as a plate. TXTAfter seeing this, fans were just taken aback by SOOBIN's level of genius.

They were like, "This is revolutionary.", "Man, we'll seriously never be able to get as smart as SOOBIN.", "Wow, that's super smart. He really knows what he is doing, doesn't he?", and so on.
 

(Credit= 'SBS KPOP PLAY' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
