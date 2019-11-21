[SBS Star] '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun' Unveils Its Star-studded First Lineup

The first lineup has been revealed for SBS' year-end music festival, '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun'.On November 20, the production team of '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun' unveiled the first lineup of seven groups for the upcoming event.All seven teams had the honor of winning the first place on SBS' weekly music show 'Inkigayo' this year.Meanwhile, '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun' is set to take place on December 25 at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.(Credit= Big Hit, JYP, PLEDIS, SM Entertainment, RBW)(SBS Star)