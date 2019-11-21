SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun' Unveils Its Star-studded First Lineup
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun' Unveils Its Star-studded First Lineup

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.11.21 17:14 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 2019 SBS Gayo Daejun Unveils Its Star-studded First Lineup
The first lineup has been revealed for SBS' year-end music festival, '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun'.

On November 20, the production team of '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun' unveiled the first lineup of seven groups for the upcoming event.

All seven teams had the honor of winning the first place on SBS' weekly music show 'Inkigayo' this year.

1. BTS
BTS2. GOT7
GOT73. NU'EST
NU'EST4. TWICE
TWICE5. SEVENTEEN
SEVENTEEN6. MAMAMOO
MAMAMOO7. Red Velvet
Red VelvetMeanwhile, '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun' is set to take place on December 25 at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.

(Credit= Big Hit, JYP, PLEDIS, SM Entertainment, RBW)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992