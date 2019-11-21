SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] JOY Responds to SEULGI Who Confessed that She Wore Her Socks by Accident
Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.21
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member JOY sweetly responded to her fellow member SEULGI who confessed that she accidentally wore her socks.

On November 20, SEULGI updated her Instagram with three mirror selfies.SEULGIThere were photos of SEULGI posing in front of a huge mirror in a practice room at her agency SM Entertainment's building.

Along with these photos, SEULGI wrote, "I accidentally wore Soo-young(JOY's real name)'s socks today. Oops, my bad... Sorry, Soo-young!"

It seemed like the pair of dark yellow socks in the photos were actually JOY's.SEULGIA few moments later, JOY left a comment under this post.

JOY first entered some fire emojis, then wrote, "Haha I'll let you slide this time, because you are just too cute." and put heart emoji next to it.

In response to JOY's comment, SEULGI awkwardly laughed and said, "I'll make sure to wash them well!"SEULGITheir adorable online interaction made a lot of fans smile from ear to ear.

(Credit= 'hi_sseulgi' '_imyour_joy' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
