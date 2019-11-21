SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Halsey Comments on BTS Missing Out on the GRAMMY Nomination
SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.11.21
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Halsey Comments on BTS Missing Out on the GRAMMY Nomination
American singer Halsey has spoken out about K-pop boy group BTS not landing a nomination for the '62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards' (GRAMMYs).

On November 20, the GRAMMYs announced its nominees for the 62nd awards ceremony, which will take place on January 27, 2020.
BTS (Getty)As soon as the nominees announced, many fans all across the globe have been left disappointed as multiple artists, including Halsey and BTS, are not nominated for any awards at the ceremony.

Halsey, who worked with BTS on the group's 'Boy With Luv' shared her thoughts regarding the issue.
Halsey twitterHalsey wrote, "Deleting and ignoring all negativity. BTS deserved many nominations. I am, however, unsurprised that they weren't acknowledged. The U.S. is so far behind on the whole movement. The time will come."

She also congratulated the nominees for the awards, and asked her fans not to waste their anger and frustration. 
BTS (Getty)Meanwhile, BTS has three nominations at the upcoming 'American Music Awards' for Tour of the Year, Favorite Social Artist, and Favorite Duo or Group-Pop/Rock.

(Credit= GettyImagesKorea, 'halsey' 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
