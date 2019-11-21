SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin to Make His First Official Appearance in 2 Years Today
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin to Make His First Official Appearance in 2 Years Today

Published 2019.11.21 13:51
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin to Make His First Official Appearance in 2 Years Today
Actor Kim Woo Bin is confirmed to make his first official public appearance in more than two years.

On November 21, it was reported that Kim Woo Bin will make appearance on 'Blue Dragon Awards', which is set to take place later today.
Kim Woo BinFollowing the report, Kim Woo Bin's management agency sidusHQ confirmed, "Kim Woo Bin will be joining the 'Blue Dragon Awards' as an award presenter today."
Kim Woo BinThis will mark Kim Woo Bin's first public appearance in two years and six months, after announcing his indefinite hiatus.

The actor was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in May 2017 and halted all activities to focus on his treatment and recovery.
Kim Woo BinMeanwhile, this year's 'Blue Dragon Awards' will take place at Paradise City Hotel, Incheon, at 8:45PM KST today.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
