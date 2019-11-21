[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Shares Difficulties of Performing & Acting at the Same Time

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member/actor Cha Eun-woo revealed his thoughts on working as a performer and actor at the same time.On November 20, ASTRO held a press showcase for its sixth mini album 'BLUE FLAME'.During the press showcase, one reporter mentioned Cha Eun-woo jumping straight into preparing 'BLUE FLAME' right after wrapping up his drama 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryeong'.When asked how he felt about that, Cha Eun-woo smiled and responded, "Well, it would be a lie to say that it wasn't stressful and tough at all, because it really was."Cha Eun-woo continued, "But it was still fun and the whole preparation made me happy. I couldn't wait to have our album released and meet fans again."He added, "That's what drove me to go on despite the stress and everything. The enjoyment and anticipation helped me to overcome all the difficulties."Lastly, he said, "We've worked hard for this album and hope everyone will like it."ASTRO's new title track 'Blue Flame' from the album 'BLUE FLAME' is a groovy track that combines moonbahton rhythm with trap and future bass sounds.(Credit= MBC Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryeong, Fantagio, SBS funE)(SBS Star)